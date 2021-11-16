Three people have so far been confirmed dead in the two explosions that happened on Tuesday morning in Kampala.

At least 33 people in total have been admitted at Mulago Hospital, while five are in critical condition, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga told reporters.

Three suicide bombers also died in the blasts, Enanga said.

The twin explosions occurred within three minutes of each other. Both were carried out by attackers carrying explosives.

One suicide bomber carried out the first blast near the Central Police Station (CPS), which killed two people, Enanga said. Then two suicide bombers on motorbikes detonated near Parliament, killing one other person.

“Two suicide bombers were clearly captured on CCTV cameras, on motorcycles, disguising as boda boda riders. They detonated the bombs they were carrying on themselves, that killed them instantly,” he added.

Enanga said the fourth suicide bomber was arrested in Bwaise after he was shot and disabled by counter terrorism operatives.

“Although three suicide bombers died in the double bomb attacks, our CT response teams managed to pursue a fourth suicide bomb attacker and intercepted him at Bwaise,” Enanga said.

“They shot and injured him, and immediately after, recovered an unexploded improvised explosive device at Nansana-Katooke, at his home, which the bomb squad, were going to neutralize. We are now pursuing other members of the terror groups,” he added.

The attacks come 22 days after the last suicide bomb attack on a Swift Safaris Bus which took place on October 25, 2021.

According to police, the explosions carried out by suspected domestic terrorists are linked to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).