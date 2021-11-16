Mrs. Harriet Nakweede has been named the flag bearer of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Kayunga District Chairman LCV by-election.

Kayunga LCV seat fell vacant after the death of Ffefeeka Serubogo Muhammad. The former member of National Unity Platform (NUP) was found hanging on a tree.

According to Mercy Walukamba, the NUP Chairperson Election Management Committee, they conducted vetting and consulted the people of Kayunga through field visits and surveys and Nakwedde emerged the winner of the flag.

“I accordingly announce that after the elaborate process Harriet Nakwedde has emerged the winner and will carry the NUP flag in the coming by-election,” Walukamba said in a statement.

Alluding to the program which was released by Justice Simon Byabakama, Chairperson of the electoral body, Kayunga District LC V by-election will be held on the 17th December 2021.

The election process kicked off with the updating of the Voters register on the 22nd to 26th October, registration of Voters and transfer of Voters location in the affected areas, recruiting of individuals to display voters register, training of polling Assistants and other activities.