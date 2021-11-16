President Yoweri Museveni is this Friday expected to address the nation about the terror attacks and the current COVID-19 situation and related matters in the country. The address was confirmed by the President’s Senior Press Secretary Nabusayi Lindah Wamboka.

“H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will address the nation on Friday 19, 2021 on the current COVID-19 situation in the country and related matters. This address will be live at 8pm,” Lindah said.

In the last two months, the country has witnessed six suspected bombs exploding in various areas in the country. According to police the first explosive occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Luweero, and the recent incident at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) and Parliamentary Avenue. The six terror attacks claimed five people.

Commenting about the explosion, Museveni said: “I have been briefed on the bomb incident in Kwata zone, Komamboga. The Information I have is that three people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing one person and injuring five others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators”.

The president is expected to extend curfew time, issue fresh orders pertaining to enforcing of #Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to Reuters, the Islamic state (IS) claimed it had masterminded the attack that left one dead and three others injured as some of its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where ‘members and spies of the Crusader Ugandan government were gathering’ in Kampala. Police have however disregarded all claims.

“At this stage, there is no evidence to prove or deny the claims but said investigations will inform them of the group behind the attack,” the Director Police Counter Terrorism AIGP Abas Byakagaba said.