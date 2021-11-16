Parliament has suspended its sittings following suspected bomb explosions at Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS). The explosives left scores injured and two are alleged to have died in the Parliamentary Avenue blast.

“I have directed by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to inform you that there will be no sitting of August house today,” Clerk to parliament Adolf Mwesigye said.

“You are directed not to proceed to the precincts of parliament as security forces are working hard to restore order around parliament and those in the precincts of parliament are urged to stay calm until they are guided out of the place,” reads in part of the memo.

Stories Continues after ad

“Today’s plenary sitting is off and MPs and staff who are not yet here are advised to stay away due to the incidents which just happened on Parliament Avenue and other parts of Kampala,” Parliament tweeted.

Earlier, the Director Police Counter Terrorism AIGP Abas Byakagaba directed people around City square and other places to go home and they work around the clock to avert the situation.

This is third suspected terror attack claiming three people. According to police the first explosive occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway.

President Museveni later said that the person who died in the Ishaka bound bus along Kampala Masaka Highway was a terrorist by the names of Muzafala, but instead called himself Isaac Matovu.

According to Reuters, the Islamic state (IS) claimed it had masterminded the attack that left one dead and three others injured as some of its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where ‘members and spies of the Crusader Ugandan government were gathering’ in Kampala. Police have however disregarded all claims.