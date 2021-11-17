After completion of the group stage in the ten groups of African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the winners of each group earned a spot in the last round.

The continent will be represented by five teams – which will be decided in March 2022 in a two-legged play-off.

Those progressing to the final round are: Algeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

Cameroon beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in a contest of two continental heavyweights to join Algeria, Nigeria and Tunisia in securing the last four places in March’s African World Cup playoffs as the group phase came to a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday.

Karl Toko Ekambi scored for Cameroon as they snatched a narrow home win over the Ivory Coast in a clash full of tension but without many clear chances.

Cameroon had been one point behind in the Group D standings but took top spot to advance to the playoffs.

African champion Algeria and Nigeria scraped through to the playoffs after both were held to home draws but clinched the point they needed to progress on the final day of the group stage.

Ivory Coast will miss their second straight World Cup after also failing to make it to 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The draw for the play-off will be held on December 18, 2021.