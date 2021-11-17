The Former Presidential Candidate Dr. Col. Kizza Besigye has revealed that frustration, desperation and anger brewed from the injustices have led to formation of violent insurgent groups that fight the State coercive forces, non-violent political resistance, gangs that will terrorize people for their survival and escalation of petty crime.

Besigye said a few hours after Uganda witnessed twin bombings which went off at Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) claiming at least three people.

According to Besigye, the insecurity and violence in Uganda, which is an ever present threat, is not, primarily a National Security problem rather a Human Security problem.

Stories Continues after ad

“The anger and hopelessness from the injustices lead to degradation of confidence in one’s own worth or abilities; self-esteem, the sense of having nothing to lose, and can foment suicidal tendencies. Many young people have been killing themselves, including, by self-immolation! These are human bombs waiting for a detonator,” he said.

He said nobody manipulated and confused Hussein Walugembe (29), the Boda Boda rider who burnt himself dead at Masaka Central Police Station; similarly, no one manipulated Mugisha Akors (23), Wasswa Bogere (24), Edgar Kyamunywa (40), Andrew Andrew Mukiibi (28) etc, who, all violently killed themselves recently.

“Long-standing injustices have translated into Poverty, Youth marginalization, unemployment and exclusion from opportunities for self-development, Disease, Hunger and Ill-health, Environment degradation that’s intensifying poverty, migrations and nomadism; unplanned for population growth,” he said adding that, “In Uganda, all these forms of expression are present. The response of the NRM Junta to all of them is the same- get more guns to “crush the pigs”. No amount of cameras and other technological gadgets can stop them.”

He said in spite of the great hype and projection of Uganda’s security systems as being robust and efficacious, the reality is different. Much, much more could be achieved with much fewer people and resources. This is due to pervasive corruption, poor facilitation, intrigue and conflict between Security Organisations, politicization of security Organisations.

“Security Organisations are, themselves, high up on the list of suspects in most cases of insecurity and violence. It’s believed that some can cause violence and insecurity to attract ‘operational funds’ to cast a sister organisation in bad light; or to eliminate political or job rivals etc,” he said.

He pointed out that promotion and appointments in Security Organisations has been, primarily, based on blood relations, loyalty to individuals and cronyism, rather than, knowledge, skills, experience and patriotism. This is because these Organisations are meant, mainly, for Regime security, rather than Human security. This inherently undermines the efficacy of the Organisations.

Besigye said Regional military adventurism is a major factor in the generation of the huge numbers of refugees that have been pouring into Uganda- especially, from Sudan and DRC. Some of these refugees enter with guns or with experiences in violence that they can share with citizens. They also add onto the tension over scarce resources.

“Human Security Crisis is a part of the general National crisis Uganda finds itself in. We shall not get out of this crisis by anything short of a fundamental reset of the State. The NRM Junta must be brought to an end and a transition to a new democratic State where all citizens enjoy full and equal rights and opportunities, under the rule of law,” he said.