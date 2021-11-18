The Electoral Commission has selected Monday 29th November and Tuesday 30th November 2021, as the dates for the nomination of candidates for Local Government Councils by-elections 2021.

The nomination of candidates shall take place at the respective District/City headquarters beginning at 9 am and ending at 5 pm on each of the appointed dates.

All persons aspiring to contest in the Local Government Councils by-elections are urged to familiarize themselves with the requirements for nomination for each elective position, as outlined in the Guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission.

“Aspiring candidates can collect copies of the nomination forms and the above guidelines from the District Electoral Commission offices in each district across the country, or obtain soft copies of the forms and guidelines from the Electoral Commission website: www.ec.or.ug,” the Chairperson of Electoral Commission Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon said.

Aspiring candidates are particularly urged to note the following: All persons participating in the nomination exercise shall be required to comply with guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission in accordance with the Government of Uganda and Ministry of Health measures against the spread of COVID-19. These include observing social distancing, hand washing, and wearing of masks.

Accordingly, an aspiring candidate shall be accompanied to the nomination venue by only two persons, that is, the proposer and the seconder; The aspiring candidate will be allowed to use only two (2) vehicles for purposes of attending the nominations and each vehicle shall not carry more than three persons including the driver; and, Convoys and processions shall not be allowed during the nomination exercise.

The categories to be filled during these by-elections include: District Chairperson (Kayunga District), District Women Councilors (DWC), District Directly Elected Councilors (DDEC), Municipality Directly Elected Councilors (MDEC), Municipality Women Councilors (MWC), Sub-county Chairpersons (SCCP), Sub-county Directly Elected Councilors (SCDEC) and Sub-County Women Councilors (SCWEC).

The Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Councilors include: People with Disabilities (PWDs), Older Persons, Workers and Youth.

Candidates’ campaign meetings will be conducted for a period of thirteen (13) days, that is, from Thursday 2nd to 14th December 2021.

Polling and tallying of results for elections of Councillors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) shall take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021.

Meanwhile polling for the District Chairperson, Kayunga, and other Local Government Councils shall take place on Thursday 16th December 2021, at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas.