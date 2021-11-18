The organizing committee of the 2021 FUFA Awards has released more nominees in six categories. The Committee is headed by FUFA Executive member Rogers Byamukama.

Unlike the previous awards where voting was done via Short Message Service (SMS), this time, fans will only vote for their favorite players and coaches online.

The categories released included; Fans’ favorite foreign-based player of the year, Male and Women Coach of the year, Beach Soccer and Futsal players of the year, Member Association of the year, Member Association of the Year, FUFA Presidential Award, Fair Play Award, Best XI men, Best XI women and Best Squad of a particular year in addition to the Male and Female player of the year nominees who were released earlier.

Stories Continues after ad

Byamukama stated that last year the awards were not held due to the Covid-19 and disruption of activities.

“We are excited again as we engage a high gear for preparations of our long awaited Airtel FUFA Awards. As we all know because of Covid 19, we were not able to organise last year’s edition and primarily because of very few activities. The awards are about rewarding sporting excellence in a season so it would not make sense to just have them when you have not had actors participate in footballing activities.”

“We have always rewarded both the male and female player of the year award winners with brand new cars and even this time the top two athletes will be recognized. The rest of the winners will receive cash prizes,” he added.

On Monday 22nd November, the nominees for female player of the year award will be trimmed from five to three whereas the final three for Male player of the year category will be confirmed on Wednesday 24th November.

The nominees for Airtel FUFA female player of the year 2021 are; Lady Doves FC players in Daisy Nakaziro and Fazilah Ikwaput, Joan Naggayi (She Maroons), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens) and Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies).

Vipers’ trio Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Yunus Sentamu are joined by Express forward Erick Kenzo Kambale and URA captain Shafik Kagimu for the male nominees.

This year the winners will be rewarded at a glamorous event that will be staged at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Saturday 4th December 2021.

The nominees from the six categories that were revealed are;

Airtel FUFA coach of the year: Morley Byekwaso (U-20 Hippos team), Wasswa Bbosa (Express), Hussein Mbalangu (Arua Hill SC/Mbarara City FC)

Airtel FUFA Women football coach of the year: Fred Musiime (Lady Doves), Sida Alex (She Maroons), Ayub Khalifa (U-20 Women National team)

Beach Soccer player of the year nominees: Wasswa Emmanuel (St. Lawrence Beach Soccer Club), Kigozi Ambrose (Buganda Royal Beach Soccer Club), Kawawulo Isma (MUBS Beach Soccer Club)

Member Associations’ award nominees: Express FC (Club), Uganda Youth Football Association (Special Interest Group), Kampala Region Football Association (Region Football Association)

Futsal Player of the year nominees: Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent), Mutyaba Travis (Synergy FC), Najib Muwonge (Mengo FC)

Fans Favourite Ugandan foreign based player: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Fahad Bayo (Ashdod FC, Israel), Joan Nabirye (Vihiga Queens, Kenya), Taddeo Lwanga (Simba SC, Tanzania).