President Yoweri Museveni’s address to the nation about the terror attacks and the current Covid-19 situation and other related matters has been postponed to Saturday. This was confirmed by the President’s Senior Press Secretary Nabusayi Lindah Wamboka.

“Museveni’s National address has been pushed from Friday to Saturday 20th November 2021 at 8pm,” Lindah said.

In the last two months, the country has witnessed six bombings in various areas in the country.

According to police, the first explosive occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Luweero, and the recent incident at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) and Parliamentary Avenue. The terror attacks have claimed the lives of at least seven people.

The president is expected to tell the country what the government has in place to counter the terrorism and pandemic at the same time.