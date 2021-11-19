The Electoral Commission has listed the basic requirements and information on nomination of candidates for Local Government Councils by-elections. The nomination exercise will take place on Monday 29th November and Tuesday 30th November 2021.

The requirements and information have been specified according to age, formal education, number of supporters, nomination fee, and time of resignation for public offices, nomination date and the nomination venue.

The categories to be filled during these by-elections include: District Chairperson (Kayunga District), District Women Councilors (DWC), District Directly Elected Councilors (DDEC), Municipality Directly Elected Councilors (MDEC), Municipality Women Councilors (MWC), Sub-county Chairpersons (SCCP), Sub-county Directly Elected Councilors (SCDEC) and Sub-County Women Councilors (SCWEC).

Stories Continues after ad

The Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Councilors include: People with Disabilities (PWDs), Older Persons, Workers and Youth.

The nomination of candidates shall take place at the respective District/City headquarters beginning at 9am and ending at 5pm on each of the appointed dates.

All persons aspiring to contest in the positions are urged to familiarize themselves with the requirements for nomination for each elective position, as outlined in the Guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission.

Aspiring candidates can collect copies of the nomination forms and the above guidelines from the District Electoral Commission offices in each district across the country, or obtain soft copies of the forms and guidelines from the Electoral Commission website: www.ec.or.ug

Candidates’ campaign meetings will be conducted for a period of thirteen (13) days, that is, from Thursday 2nd to 14th December 2021.

Polling and tallying of results for elections of Councillors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) shall take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021.

Meanwhile polling for the District Chairperson, Kayunga, and other Local Government Councils shall take place on Thursday 16th December 2021, at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas.