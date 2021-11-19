Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda has urged children to report any forms of abuse, violence and struggles they go through for creation of violent free communities.

The Maama Nagginda who is also a patron for ChildFund Uganda said in a speech delivered by Maria Nassali during children’s conversations about the impact of Covid-19 on their lives and how investing in their future looks like.

“Children are the most affected people since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak led to subsequent closure of schools. The closure of schools has increased levels of child abuse and many children may not go back to schools,” she said.

Stories Continues after ad

“Children have a responsibility to speak up about any forms of violence and abuse. There is a cult conversation between Children and parents. Allow them to speak, seek their views because they have ultimate responsibility and right to speak for themselves,” she said.

She urged parents to create ample time for their children and be firm enough to guide them through out their life and appealed for revival of civility which upholds respects, goodness, responsibility to eliminate child abuse and any forms of violence in society.

She advocated for respect of various cultural values, nurturing of children for inter-generational and transfer of values and discipline.

An 18 year old Sarah Mawejje from Jinja told this website that sexual violence is on rise in their area and many of the cases go unnoticed. “Government should prioritize opening schools. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the government prioritized health and neglected other sectors,” she said.

She expressed her dismay over the government’s decision to open international schools and leave others closed. She said the closure of schools aimed at fighting the pandemic. You opened international schools because of the syllabus. We have equal rights to education. Some students are not more equal than others.

Mr. Moses Otai, the country Director of Child Fund Uganda urged children to identify risks and report them to their parents and desist from being diverted because they need to be celebrated tomorrow.

“You have the potential, when you decide. As a child, take up the responsibility to learn because parents are ready to support you throughout school. Mobilise your colleagues to go back to school when the president Yoweri Museveni opens,” he said.