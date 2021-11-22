The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has called for compensation of victims of Kampala twin bombings. The Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) explosives left three people dead and scores injured.

“FDC demands that all victims of the bombings must be compensated. Families should be compensated for the loss of their dear ones and those whose property was destroyed should also be compensated. Officers sleeping on the job must be prosecuted,” FDC spokesperson Ssemujju Nganda said.

Over the weekend, President Yoweri Museveni said security officers are sleeping most of the time and only wakes up after an incident. He said that Police is corrupt and can be compromised by criminals.

Nganda said Museveni must personally take responsibility for the laxity and sleeping on job by some of the men in the uniform.

In tandem, the Party condemned the killing of Sheik Muhammad Kilevu. According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Kirevu was gunned down last week after he resisted arrest.

Enanga said Kirevu was in charge of the Ntoroko cell of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), and would coordinate recruitment in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“It has become very common to kill suspects who moreover are handcuffed. The standard claim by Police is that the suspects were confronting their personnel or were attempting to flee. Sheik Muhammad Kilevu is the latest victim of this state inspired killing. We cannot affirm Sheik Kilevu’s innocence or guilt; we condemn his murder because that is not what our Constitution provides,” he said.

Article 28 of the Ugandan Constitution presumes every suspect innocent until proven guilty or until that person pleads guilty. The killing of Sheik Kilevu therefore qualifies as extra judicial killing and those who committed it will one day be personally held responsible.

Earlier suspects in the attempted assassination of Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala were murdered by Police and military men in suspicious circumstances. They were first arrested, handcuffed, blindfolded, driven around and then shot dead.