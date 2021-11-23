Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West Legislator Allan Ssewanyana have been committed to International Division of High Court for trial.

The MPs and four others suspects who include; Mike Sserwadda, Wamala Bulo, Mugerwa John and Kanyike Jackson were arrested over Masaka gruesome killings. At least 26 people had been killed by Panga wielding assailants in the Masaka greater region. The assailants target people above the age of 50 and leaving alone or with children.

The group is accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

In September Masaka High Court Judge Nakintu Victoria released Ssegirinya and his counterpart Ssewanyana on Shs 20 million cash bail each and bonded each of their sureties with Shs 100 million non-cash.

The two were re-arrested moments after being released from Kigo government Prison. Appearing before Masaka Chief Magistrate Charles Yeitesi, they were slapped with new charges of murder allegedly committed at Kissekka village in Lwengo district.

Prosecution avers that that Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya and others still at large 2nd August 2021 at Kisekka B Village, Kankamba Parish, Kisekka Sub- County in Lwengo district with malice aforethought killed Bwanika Joseph.