The Silverbacks, Uganda’s national basketball team will not participate in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers set for November 26th to 28th due to lack of funds.

FUBA said in statement; “The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) on a very sad note wishes to inform you that the senior Men’s National Basketball team – The Silverbacks will not compete at the FIBA World Cup qualifiers – window 1 in Benguela (Angola) from 26 to 28 of November 2021.

“FUBA was informed Government of Uganda, through the National Council of Sports that there was no money to support the team for this particular campaign. The team needed approximately UGX 380 million to make this trip.”

“Having put up a splendid performance at the Afrobasket finals in Kigali (Rwanda) recently and making the quarter finals, finishing sixth overall, this team has a genuine chance to be among the top countries in Africa and make the world cup for the first time in the history of Ugandan Basketball .The team has been undergoing intensive training on a daily basis in preparation for this campaign.”

The Silverbacks were supposed to kick off the qualifiers against Mali on November 26, and then Cape Verde and Nigeria on November 27 and 28 respectively in Group A in the first window of the qualifiers – a three-day tournament.