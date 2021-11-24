Ambassador Galiwango presents his credentials to the President of Seychelles

Amb. Dr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango presented his letters of credence to Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic Seychelles at State House in Victoria.

Amb. Galiwango is Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles with residence in Nairobi. He was accompanied to Victoria by his spouse Hajjat Sheru Umar Nsubuga, Mr. Aryabaha Evans (Counsellor) and Ms. Bernadette M. Ssempa (First Secretary) from the Uganda High Commission, Nairobi.

Amb. Galiwango, who was well received by the President of Seychelles, delivered fraternal greetings from His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to his counterpart. The High Commissioner and his host recalled the historical links between the two countries exemplified by exiling in Seychelles of Kabaka Mwanga and Omukama Kabalega by the British colonial administrators between 1899 and 1903.

They agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries by concluding a General Cooperation Framework Agreement with special focus on education, health, tourism, and agribusiness, among others.

The High Commissioner and his delegation separately met Seychelles Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde; Minister of Agriculture and Climate Change and Environment, Mr. Flavien Joubert; Minister of Health, Mrs. Peggy Vidot; and Principal Secretary for Education Services Department, Dr. Odile Decomarmond.

The senior officials indicated that Seychelles needs more Ugandan Teachers (for Sciences) and Doctors, and has the potential to import agricultural products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products. Amb. Dr. Galiwango and his delegation are also scheduled to meet the Chairperson of Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on 24 November 2021.

Seychelles officials also underscored the quality of service provided to the country by Ugandan Teachers and Judges over the years. They particularly mentioned Justice Martin Stephen Egonda Ntende who was the Chief Justice of Seychelles from 2009 to 2014; Justice Lilian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza (Court of Appeal, 2019); Justice Duncan Gaswaga (First Anti-Corruption Commission, 2016); and Justice Akiiki Kiiza (Supreme Court, 2014).

Amb. Dr. Galiwango is the first High Commissioner of Uganda to present letters of credence to the President of Seychelles, which is a precursor for closer and deeper cooperation between the two countries. Seychelles has the total GPD of USD 12.3 billion and GDP Per Capita of USD 11,425.1 (2020) which is the highest in Africa. However, the country is highly dependent on tourism and fisheries, and climate change poses long-term sustainability risks.