The reconstruction of Nakivubo stadium is finally taking shape and looks like it doesn’t have a long way to go before being completed.

Businessman Hamis Kiggundu took over the sports facility for redevelopment in 2017. Initially, the stadium was projected to end in 2019 but the construction of the facility had stalled due to Covid-19 pandemic, politics, court battles and compensation of vendors.

Stories Continues after ad

The Construction works are spear-headed by Roko Construction Company. The state of the art Stadium will have a modern athletic track and other indoor games plus multi-level parking of about 10,000 cars among others.

Once completed the stadium is expected to host over 35,000 people. The stadium will also host other sports such as Basketball, Netball, Volleyball and bodybuilding.