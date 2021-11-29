The former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has distanced herself from the presidential bid reports and posters on social media claiming that she will contest for presidency in 2026.

“For the last one week, there has been circulation on social media fictitious posters of Rt Hon Kadaga as candidate for President 2026. The same posters and allegations were posted on social media in May 2021, a matter that was reported to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and the security agencies,” reads part of the statement from Bishop Samuel, the Ag. Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Eat African Affairs in Uganda.

“This is to clarify that the posters are fake, and intended to cause disharmony in country.”

Bishop Samuel called for UCC to take action on people who make the fake posters under the Computer Misuse Act.

“The Uganda Communications Commission should take action under the Computer Misuse Act,” he added.

Kadaga served as the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda from 2011 until 2021. She currently serves as the First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda. She concurrently serves as Minister for East African Community Affairs, in the Cabinet of Uganda.

She is also the current Member of Parliament for the Kamuli District Women’s Constituency, Busoga sub-region, a position she has held since 1989.