The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has confirmed that they will foot the travel costs and medical bills of Isma Mugulusi who is set to undergo an operation on his knee in Europe.

Mugulusi has a torn lateral meniscus anterior horn that requires an urgent operation in about two weeks. A fundraiser for the player was underway.

FUFA has confirmed that they will foot the travel costs and medical bills of Isma Mugulusi who is set to undergo an operation on his knee in Europe. The latest development means that the initial fundraising plans are no more.

The latest development from FUFA means that the initial fundraising plans are no more. The 18-year-old midfielder will now travel to Greece to have his operation.

The attacking midfielder is yet to feature for his new club Sports Club Villa since joining from Busoga United this season.

Mugulusi has featured for both Uganda U17 (Cubs) and U20 (Hippos) teams and was instrumental in the squad that reached the final of the AFCON U20 this year.