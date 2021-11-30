At least two people have died in a gas explosion in Kisenyi, Mbarara City. Their death was confirmed by Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional police spokesperson.

“We have registered an incident of gas explosion in Kisenyi Mbarara City, which claimed lives of two people yet to be identified,” he said.

The explosion happened at a scrap metal shop where they were trying to cut the gas cylinder and in the process, it exploded killing two people.

The explosion injured three people. They include; Kamusiime Gashom and Tumwebaze John who are admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

“Our teams from Mbarara Central Police Station have cordoned off the scene and bodies of the deceased conveyed to Mbarara Referral Hospital for postmortem,” he said.