UPDF attacks ADF camps in Congo

The Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) attacked the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) camps earlier this Morning. The attacks were confirmed by the Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, the spokesperson of UPDF.

“This morning, we have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies,” said Byekwaso, she however didn’t delve into details.

Since Sunday, international media has been buzzing with reports that Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has raised the option of allowing the UPDF to enter the DRC to fight the rebels belonging to ADF group, following a spate of regional terror attacks.

The attacking of ADF camps follows three terror attacks which claimed four lives and scores injured. According to police the first explosive occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

President Museveni later said that the person who died in the Ishaka bound bus along Kampala Masaka Highway was a terrorist by the names of Muzafala, but instead called himself Isaac Matovu. Museveni said the UPDF is hunting for all the terrorists and urged them to surrender before launching an attack.

According to Reuters, the Islamic state (IS) claimed it had masterminded the attack where its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where ‘members and spies of the Crusader Ugandan government were gathering’ in Kampala and the recent bombings. Police have since disregarded all claims saying that attacks belong to ADF rebel groups.