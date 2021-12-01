Ugandan travellers can now enjoy multiple, convenient, and flexible payment options when planning their travel with Emirates Airline.

The airline has introduced simplified payment options that offer travellers a better real-time user experience on the airline’s website and app.

Customers in Uganda can now use their local debit and credit cards, mobile money or mobile to purchase their flight tickets which will be issued within minutes. This provides even greater convenience for customers by enabling them to switch from cash to online bank transfers from local banks or two mobile wallet providers. Currently the payment options include mobile money; MTN and Airtel wallets, mobile banking; DTB and Ecobank while domestic card; Visa, Mastercard and Amex.

Stories Continues after ad

Emirates Uganda Country Manager Mr. John Gemin said that the payment options will provide travellers with an easy-to-use booking and payment platform.

“Emirates is continuously committed to customer convenience through enhanced payment options when it comes to online bookings. Many customers in Uganda prefer more flexibility and choice when it comes to making online payments to finalise their travel plans, and we have worked very hard to provide them a secure and frictionless experience through more local banking partners, mobile money providers and a host of other options to facilitate payments. No matter the currency, location, bank, or card, our customers will find a payment solution that suits them when booking,” said Mr. Gemin.

Emirates has been gradually and safely rebuilding its route network and advancing its strategy to optimise its presence in key markets to serve leisure and growing business travel demand. Currently, the airline serves 120 global destinations and operates five weekly flights from Entebbe International Airport to Dubai and beyond.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives even further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, Covid-19 insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.