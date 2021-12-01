Mbarara City North MP Hon. Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari has received a one-week ultimatum to show evidence of purchase of Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) land.

He received the ultimatum from Members of Parliament on the Statutory Authorities and State Enterprise (COSASE).

This comes after Hon Rukaari said he had forgotten the bank through which he made the payments during a court appearance on Tuesday. To make matters even worse, he had no receipts to show proof of payment.

Hon Rukaari is said to have acquired three plots of land that belonged to the URC in Port Bell and Mulago at a total of Shs 357 million in 2009.

The URC struggled at that time and as a means to re-capitalize it, the government decided to sell part of its land of 57 acres in Nsambya and Kibuli.

They intended to sell the land at Shscosa 69.5 billion. However, 10 years later, the corporation has not received this money yet.

Despite the money not being received, the Uganda Railways Corporation transferred the land to the Uganda Lands Commission before selling it out to investors.

When the COSASE committee chairperson Hon Ssenyonyi tasked Hon Rukaari to present receipts to defend his purchase, he had nothing. Hon Rukaari said he used a bank draft which didn’t get receipted.

He only presented proof of payment of 10% of the properties. However, he didn’t pay the balance of shs 357 million.

Therefore, Hon Ssenyonyi gave Rukaari one week to present evidence that he paid for the land. Especially since the main issue is the money not being paid to the corporation.