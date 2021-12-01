Uganda Cranes defender Mustafa Kizza has parted ways with Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact after featuring in 20 games for the club.

Kizza is among the 12 players that the club released following the expiry of their contracts at end of the season.

“The Club will not exercise its option for goalkeeper Sebastian Breza (option to purchase), defenders Mustafa Kizza, Aljaz “Kiki” Struna, midfielders Jean-Yves Ballou Tabla, Clément Bayiha, Tomas Giraldo, and Emanuel Maciel,” reads part of the statement on the club’s website.

Kizza tweeted; “Thank you for everything Montreal Impact, it has been a pleasure.”

“It was an honour to play under a coach like Thierry Henry, all the other coaches and my amazing teammates all the people who work at the club behind the scenes who have done so much for me – Thank You,” he added.

The 22-year-old Left Back moved to the Canadian side in October 2020 and he leaves the club having won the Canadian championship this year.