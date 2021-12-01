Namasole Margaret Nagawa Siwoza has passed on. Her death was confirmed by Katikkiro Charles Mayiga.

Namasole died earlier today at Nairobi Hospital where she was admitted over a stroke. According to Katikkiro, Namasole has been bedridden for over a year after getting a stroke on the right side of her body.

Namasole first received medical attention at Mulago referral hospital before being admitted at Nairobi hospital.

“I have instituted a committee that will oversee all burial arrangements. The committee is headed by the Second Deputy Katikkiro Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa, Speaker Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, David Kiwalabye Male, the minister for Culture in Buganda Kingdom, Emmanuel Ssekitoleke, Dr. Daniel Muyanja, a son to the late Namasole,” he said.

The committee will deliberate on how best Namasole will be laid to rest in accordance with all cultural norms and they come up with the date on which she will be buried.

“I applaud Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II for taking care of Namasole. He visited her in March at Nairobi hospital where she was receiving medical attention, residents of Buziga where the late has been staying and Buganda Kingdom,” Katikkiro said.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is a son to late Namasole Sarah Nalule Kisosonkole who passed on in 1974. The Title Namasole is hereditary.

Namasole Rebecca Zirimbuga Musoke was named the heir of Namasole Sarah Nalule Kisosonkole till she breathed her last in 2013. Margaret Nagawa Siwoza was subsequently named the heir of Rebecca Zirimbuga Musoke.