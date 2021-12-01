The territorial police in Soroti City, is actively investigating the alleged murder by shooting of its police officer and the subsequent robbery of his gun.

According to ASP Ageca Oscar, the PRO of East Kyoga Region, facts indicate that on the November 30, at around 7 pm, the officer identified as Sgt. Emuria Gideon, was attacked and shot dead by unknown assailants, at Maroon quarters, while heading for his guard duties, at the residence of Justice Alex Makayi Ajiji, of Gulu High Court. The assailants escaped from the scene with his gun.

“Our standby and rapid teams responded to the incident and cordoned off the scene, which was thoroughly documented. We in addition, reviewed the facts surrounding the incident and a serious manhunt for the suspects has already began, based on the available leads,” Ageca said.

The IGP and the entire police fraternity, mourn the loss of Sgt. Emuria, who had dedicated his life to serving the public. “Our thoughts and prayers go to his immediate family, friends and relatives,” he said.

Guard duties are one of the cardinal functions of the police, and there is absolutely, no reason for such senseless acts of violence against officers. According to ASP Ageca, the motive of the assailants is not yet determined, but believes this was a targeted murder.

“We want to assure the public that we are doing everything within our means to identify the suspects for arrest. All persons involved will be held accountable and brought to justice. You must all remember that the suspects are armed and dangerous, the public is warned against approaching them. They are instead advised to ring the police 112 or 999 for any information that can lead to the recovery of the gun and arrest of the culprits,” Ageca said.