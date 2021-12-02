The Inspector General of Government, Ms Beti Kamya, has ordered the interdiction of the Secretary for Uganda Land Commission (ULC), Ms. Barbarah Imaryo.

Kamya said preliminary investigations into the management of ULC provide sufficient grounds for her to continue with the investigations to their logical conclusion. Ms Imaryo has been asked to pave way for the investigations into alleged cases of abuse and misuse of commission resources.

In a letter dated December 1, 2021 to the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, the IGG said Ms. Barbarah Imaryo should step aside so that she is not able to interfere with the investigations.

“You are therefore directed/ordered, as the Supervising Minister, to interdict or cause the interdiction of Ms Barbarah Imaryo from her duties as Secretary of Uganda Land Commission with immediate effect,” Ms Kamya wrote.

“Besides, public interest demands that a public officer under investigation for abuse of office be interdicted from exercising powers and functions of his/her office for fear that s/he might interfere with investigations,” Kamya wrote.

The IGG may, during the course of his/her duties or as a consequence of his or her findings, make such orders and give directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.