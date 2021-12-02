Buganda Road Court Grade has granted bail to Kawempe North MP Mohammed Ssegirinya. The ailing and frail MP is battling charges of inciting violence.

Appearing before Grade One Magistrate Doreen Olga Karungi, via video conferencing, Segirinya was ordered to pay Shs 1 million Cash bail and his two sureties each directed to sign Shs 10million non-cash bond.

The magistrate directed the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to avail all evidence they intend to rely on during trial to Ssegirinya’ s Lawyers led by Shamim Malende, to prepare his defense.

Ssegirinya was arrested in March and remanded to Kitalya prison. Prosecution avers that alleges that on 22nd March 2021 at Mini price in Kampala District, Ssegirinya and others still at large did an act calculated to incite violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for their Presidential victory; Free Mubiru James; Free Nubian Lee; Free Eddie Mutwe by reason of their political opinions.

The MP was admitted at Mulago Referral hospital after his health deteriorated. He had been detained at Kigo prison and later transferred to the Murchison Bay hospital in Luzira, the national referral hospital for prisoners.

The MP is currently is facing separate charges of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act. The accused were last month committed to International Division Of High Court for trial.

In September Masaka High Court Judge Nakintu Victoria released Ssegirinya and his counterpart Ssewanyana on Shs 20 million cash bail each and bonded each of their sureties with Shs 100 million non-cash.

The two were re-arrested moments after being released from Kigo government Prison. They were arraigned before Masaka Chief Magistrate Charles Yeitesi who slapped them with new charges of murder allegedly committed at Kissekka village in Lwengo district.

Prosecution alleges that Ssewanyana, Ssegirinya and others still at large on 2nd August 2021 at Kisekka B Village, Kankamba Parish, Kisekka Sub-County in Lwengo district with malice aforethought killed Bwanika Joseph.