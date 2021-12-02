As the unresolved differences between Kayunga Woman Member of Parliament Aidah Nantaba and the district NRM chairman Karisa Karangwa continues to crack the party into two visible camps, NRM National Vice chairman, Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo has warned that no individual should take themselves to be more important than the party.

Stories Continues after ad

Kigongo said this yesterday Wednesday afternoon that internal bickering and infighting has paralysed the party support in Kayunga.

He was meeting NRM leaders from Ntenjeru South Constituency at Forest Complex hotel in Nazigo town council in Kayunga district where the top NRM team is camped to rally support for the party flag bearer in the LCV by-election, Andrew Muwonge.

“Uganda and NRM are bigger than personalities. Don’t think if you are not around, things in the party won’t move. NRM is very strong that even if one person is not round, it won’t stop us from operating,”Kigongo said.

The race a total of six candidates, Nantaba the district NRM Women League chairperson is campaigning for the independent, Majid Nyanzi against the official party candidate Muwonge.

In a separate interview, Nantaba told Eagle Online that she “can’t support someone (read Muwonge) who is moving in the company of land grabbers.”

“I am a Ugandan and citizen and voter in Kayunga. I have the right to choose the right candidate to lead an area where I live…..we can’t leave our district to wolves – the land grabbers,” Nantaba said in an audio message.

She asserted that her choice to support Majid Nyanzi was premised on the fact that he shall not be used by the land grabbers.

“Whoever is in the company of land grabbers, I feel, should not be given chance to lead,” she added.

But Al-Hajji Kigongo notes that it is wrong for some leaders to think that everything must rotate around them by recruiting party supporters to help them fight personal wars.

“Why do you want to be fighting each other every time? You are leaders who should bring people together other than dividing them. Avoid divisions,” said Kigongo.

The NRM first vice chairperson also warned the party leaders against politics of violence and abusing each other.

“I implore you to practice mature politics. Dont abuse anyone. Rally the public to support the NRM candidates. Let us protect the peace that NRM ushered by canvassing support for the party. Take part in government programs and your people.”

Hajji Kigongo asked that each of the 200 leaders gets at least 10 supporters as the starting point to rally support for the party.

“Let us vote for NRM candidates so that Kayunga returns to our hands,” he urged.

The NRM director for Mobilisation, Rosemary Sseninde said the party leadership is in Kayunga to ensure victory for their candidate.

“We are here working as a team to ensure we deliver victory . I ask you the leaders in Ntenjeru South that chance comes once. This is our time to ensure our own takes charge of the district. Let us rally behind Andrew Muwonge,” Sseninde said.

She added, “We were not able to win the LC5 seat in the general election because of our internal fights. NRM leaders fought the party candidates but this time round the people of Kayunga have got the chance to vote a leader who hails from the party that Ugandans gave mandate. Let us vote for the NRM candidate.”

She also urged the party leaders against being recruited to the various cliques which she said don’t take the party forward.

The NRM chairman for Kawonawo zone, David Kiyaga said it is incumbent on all people of Kayunga to vote for the party flag bearer in the forthcoming by-election.

“Let us move village to village canvassing support for the party. Everyone wishing good for Kayunga, be it from opposition or from NRM, the person to vote for the LC5 seat is Andrew Muwonge,”Kiyaga said.

Kayunga NRM politics is polarized by two camps of Nantaba and Karangawa with each trying to pull the other down.