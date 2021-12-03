Deo Kayemba elected Chairman of Uganda Manufacturers Association

Members of the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) have elected Mr. Deo Kayemba as the new Chairman.

The elections were held at the members Annual General Meeting held on the 2nd December 2021 at the UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo.

He takes over from Ms. Barbara Mulwana who had served as chairperson since 2017.

“I thank the members of Uganda Manufacturers Association for the opportunity and confidence bestowed on me to lead the association. “I and my team are not promising to re-invent the wheel but to work towards better tax policies to encourage manufacturing and investment in the country,” Kayemba said.

“Our election has come during a difficult period occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic and my board’s commitment is to steer this association forward to full economic recovery,” he added.

While giving his maiden speech as Chairman, Mr Kayemba also commended the contribution of previous boards and pledged to build on their successes over the past 35 years of existence of the Association.

He committed to improving the competitiveness of manufacturing in Uganda through reduced cost of production; better tax policies; fast-tracking the mainstreaming of local content in Government procurement; resolution of the non-tariff barriers faced by players especially those manufacturing sugar, milk and poultry products, among others.

The elective AGM, which is held once every two years offers a platform for members of the association to review the activities undertaken by the board and secretariat. During the AGM, members also engage in an elective process to vote for their category specific representatives on the UMA Board.

Profile of Mr Deo Kayemba

Mr. Kayemba is the Proprietor and Managing Director, East African Roofing Systems Ltd (EARS), a Steel Manufacturing Company that was established in 2001.

He has been the Vice Chairman of the Uganda Manufacturers Association since 2017 and served as the Chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee of the board over the period.