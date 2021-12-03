Dott Services handed DR Congo road projects

A joint team of the Governments of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda led by the respective Ministers of Infrastructure and Public Works of DRC H.E Alexis Gisaro and Gen Katumba Wamala today officially handed over the sites (Project Roads) of Bunagana-Rutshuru-Goma in Goma and The Kasindi-Beni-Butembo in Beni to the contractor DOTT Services Ltd.

The ministers handed over the site camps, borrow areas for materials sources in order to commence the physical mobilization to the work sites to start working.

Both the technical teams on 1st December, visited the equipment intended for works in DRC which are parked in the Bond in Kampala with the project steering committee.

The equipment will be dispatched on 4th December, 2021 in addition to those already in DRC.