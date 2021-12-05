Vipers SC midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga was named the Male Player of the Year 2021 in a glamorous function at Speke Resort, Munyonyo.

The event attended by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah as Chief Guest ran under the theme ‘Celebrating Uganda’s Finest Football Personalities.’

Byaruhanga beat teammate Abdul Aziizi Kayondo and Express FC talisman Erick Kenzo Kambale to take the award.

On the other hand,Fauzia Najjemba who is the captain at Kampala Queens FC beat off competition from Lady Doves duo Fazila Ikwaput and Daisy Nakaziro to claim the crown for the Female Player of the Year.

The two drove away in brand new cars on top of a cash prize of Shs1 million each as the reward for their sweat.

“I lost my father when I was young and school fees became a challenge. It is at this moment that I want to thank Mr. Justus Mugisha who got me from Kisoro and offered me a scholarship at Standard High School, Zzana” Bobosi said in his speech.

Winners in different categories

Airtel FUFA Female Player of the year – Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)

Airtel FUFA Male Player of the year- Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC)

Airtel FUFA President Award – Mark Ssali

Airtel FUFA Beach Soccer Player of the year – Emmanuel Wasswa (St. Lawrence BSC)

Airtel FUFA Futsal Player of the year – Travis Mutyaba ( Synergy Futsal Club)

Airtel FUFA Fair Play Award- Police FC (List number of yellow cards)

Airtel FUFA Member Association Award. – Uganda Youth Football Association

Airtel FUFA Club/Team of a particular year- Uganda U20 National Team