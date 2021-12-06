The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has urged the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to exercise professionalism and avoid reckless loss of lives and property while in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Last week, UPDF and the Special Forces of the Armed Forces of DRC attacked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) camps in Congo. “This morning, we have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies,” said Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, the spokesperson of UPDF said.

The attacks are aimed at flashing out the rebel group that is terrorizing eastern Congo and Uganda. Before the attacks, international media was been buzzing with reports that Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has raised the option of allowing the UPDF to enter the DRC to fight the rebels belonging to ADF group, following a spate of regional terror attacks.

“The Kisangani scandal where USD 10b slapped Ugandans between 1998 and 2003 should serve as a lesson to President Yoweri Musevenis’ government. Uganda should not go back to the same now or a repeat of the in future. As a country, we must avoid reckless loss of lives and property which come with heavy financial and diplomatic complications. Commanders of such Operations should take heed because today the whole world is watching,” said John Kikonyogo, the deputy party spokesperson.

Uganda has been at the forefront of helping other countries like Somalia, South Sudan, Burundi and DRC to help in the process to end their internal wars through dialogue. The Party wondered why Uganda can’t use the same measures to end our internal grievances with our own people.

Mr. Kikonyogo said it has become a habit for Ugandans to only receive apologies after errors, yet it’s a constitutional requirement for the president to inform Parliament in case there is need to deploy our army out of the country.

The party urged UPDF should clear out the operation with parliament as per the Ugandan constitution because; this is a legal requirement before foreign deployment of Ugandan troops is made.