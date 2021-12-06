Judiciary deploys more 43 new Magistrates

The Ugandan Judiciary has confirmed the deployment of 43 newly appointed Grade One Magistrates to serve in nine different parts of Uganda, a move intended to operationalize all gazetted courts.

The confirmation was contained in a press statement dated December 5th 2021, released by the Judiciary.

The deployments were communicated by the Chief Registrar, HW Sarah Langa Siu, in a memo dated December 2nd and will take immediate effect. The memo also contains the transfer of seven judicial officers at the rank of Magistrate Grade one.

The deployments have seen Mr. Anono Willy, the first visually impaired magistrate in the Judiciary, being deployed to the Chambers of the Chief Registrar.

During the administration of oaths for the judicial officers on Thursday December 2nd, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny–Dollo, cautioned the magistrates against corrupt tendencies and laziness.

“The Judiciary is not a place for the lazy and the corrupt. You must ensure that the justice you administer is in accordance with the law and the evidence. You must resist any temptation of corruption in all its forms and you must produce timely results in accordance with your job specifications and the key performance indicators,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, further warned Magistrates against poor writing of judgments and late delivery of their decisions.

“People will respect you or criticize you mainly because of your judgments. Remember that these are public documents which will be assessed by the public, litigants and appellate courts. Therefore, develop the art and habit of consulting, reading and researching to ensure that you do the right thing,” he said.

The Chief Registrar implored the Magistrates to take to heart each word in the Judicial Oath, be the change they want to see and add value to the Judiciary.

The deployments have seen at least thirteen additional Courts operationalized and more Judges having professional magistrates deployed to their chambers as research officers.

The new operational courts are; Buikwe, Kyotera, Rubaare, Kyanika, Bukomasimbi, Kole, Nyarushanje, Bwizibwera and Atanga. The others are Rubindi, Kalongo, Butenga and Kazo.

Last month, the Judiciary first deployed 48 Judicial Officers at the rank of Magistrate Grade One to different stations across the Country in a bid to take judicial services closer to people.

The changes also saw 17 Magistrates transferred.