Rev. Canon Nandaah installed as 8th Bishop of Mbale Diocese

The Rt Rev Canon John Wilson Nandaah was consecrated and installed as the 8th Bishop of Mbale Diocese on Sunday 5th December at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Mbale succeeding the Rt. Rev. Patrick Gidudu who has been Bishop since 2008.

In his charge, Bishop Nandaah pledged to focus on advancing mission and evangelism, promote orderly worship, teamwork, to improve networking and partnerships, to improve links with mission partners and support the Provincial development programs especially Kingdom Development Organ (KIDO).

He further committed himself to improving the education services, health services and supporting the growth and excellence of human resource in Mbale Diocese.

Delivering his sermon, Rt Rev Samuel Gidudu the Bishop of North Mbale who was also the retreat leader for the New Bishop called upon Bishop Nandaah to be careful and gentle in shepherding Christ’s flock.

“I call upon you my brother Nandaah to be compassionate and serve without any segregation. Treat all people as equal before the Lord. Use all resources including land and all other assets to Jesus. It is by the grace of God that you were elected Bishop of Mbale and the same grace will help you to perform,” Bishop Gidudu advised.

He called for conversion of the head, heart and hand for Christians to be well positioned in the cash economy thereby turning the desert into paradise.

In his remarks, the Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu said that all Dioceses are taking seriously the call to Sustainability.

“On 6th September 2021, we held the 2nd Archbishop’s leadership Summit under the theme, “Accelerating Sustainability to advance Mission. I am pleased to report that every Diocese is taking seriously this call to Sustainability,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

H.E Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo who represented President Yoweri Museveni as Chief Guest commended Church of Uganda for their contribution to national development.