Charles Mbire tops USE local investors as MTN list

Businessman Charles Mbire tops the list of local investors on Uganda Securities Exchange as MTN-Uganda was listed.

The Telecom announced its results from the Initial Public Offer (IPO) that closed last week.Mbire ha ownss 4% stake in the telecom worth $60 million before its IPO.

According to the report released over the weekend, SBG Securities, the transaction advisor and lead sponsoring broker, the MTN-IPO was above 25% threshold of 1.1 billion shares that is acceptable performance by Capital Markets Authority (CMA).

SBG further revealed that MTN-IPO collected Shs532 billion. In an interview with the is website, Mbire thanked Stanbic and Standard Chartered Banks for having lent him money to acquire the first 4% share in MTN.

“I am ever thankful for Stanbic and Standard Chartered, they stood with me and I have since repaid their loans. That is how I acquired my first shares” Mr. Mbire said.

Mbire has other interests in financial services Baypot, Nilecom, real estate in South Africa and UK, stocks in energy, oil services, oil exploration, miming and revenue assurances.

Top USE local investors

Sudhir Ruparelia

Net worth on the USE: $5,206,007

Holdings: Bank of Baroda (Uganda), Stanbic Bank Uganda, NIC Holdings, DFCU

Ugandan tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia is one of East Africa’s richest men and the chairman of Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate with interests in hotels, real estate development, floriculture and broadcasting. His holdings include 0.65%of Stanbic Bank Uganda worth $2.49 million; a 2.5% stake in Bank of Baroda (Uganda), which is valued at $2,095,224; a 0.29% stake in DFCU bank; and, 6.96% of NIC Holdings, an insurance company.

Emmanuel Katongole

Net worth on the USE: $2.74 million

Holdings: Cipla Quality Chemical industries

Emmanuel Katongole was the founder of Quality Chemical Industries, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Uganda. In 2015, Cipla of India acquired a 51% stake in the business from Katongole, and renamed the company Cipla Quality Chemical industries. (CQCIL). CQCIL manufactures triple-therapy antiretroviral medication, double-therapy antimalarial medication and the Hepatitis-B generic medicines Texavir and Zentair. Katongole pocketed millions of dollars when Cipla acquired control of the company in 2015. He still owns a 2.79% stake in the company worth $2.74 million.

George Baguma

Net worth on the USE: $2.74 million

Holdings: Cipla Quality Chemical industries

George Baguma is the chief commercial officer of Cipla Quality Chemical industries and also sits on the board. He is a long-time associate and business partner of Emmanuel Katongole. He also owns a 2.79% stake in the company.

Frederick Kitaka

Net worth on the USE: $2.74 million

Holdings: Cipla Quality Chemical industries

Frederick Kitaka serves as executive director of finance of Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited. He is a long-time associate and business partner of both George Baguma and Emmanuel Katongole. He also owns 2.79% of Cipla Quality Chemical Industries.

Ibrahim Kironde Kabanda

Net worth on the USE: $1.58 million

Holdings: Stanbic Uganda Holdings

Ibrahim Kironde Kabanda, a former chairman of the Uganda Revenue Authority, owns a 0.42% stake in Stanbic Uganda Holdings worth $1.58 million.

Ceasor Mulenga

Net worth on the USE: $1.52 million

Holdings: 1.82% stake in Bank of Baroda (Uganda)

Maheshwary Morjaria

Net worth on the USE: $849,415

Holdings: 1% stake in Bank of Baroda (Uganda)

Joseph Byamugisha

Net worth on the USE: $537,962

Holdings: 0.63% stake in Bank of Baroda (Uganda)

Rakesh Gadani

Net worth on the USE: $339,766

Holdings: 0.26% stake in DFCU

Keith Muhakanizi

Net worth on the USE: $248,737

Holdings: 0.2% stake in DFCU