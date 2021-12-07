Cranes invited to face Tanzania in Independence Day Celebrations

Uganda Cranes will this week on Thursday, face Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in an International Friendly game.

The game that will be played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam is part of events to commemorate Tanzania’s 60 years of Independence.

Head Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has summoned a total of 18 locally based players that will travel to Tanzania on Thursday.

He also thanked Clubs and coaches for granting permission to the players summoned despite the invitation coming on short notice.

“I thank coaches that have stretched and allowed us to use some of the players bearing in mind that the League has not been stopped,” he said.

The coach indicates that this game helps to widen the pool of players as preparations for the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifiers commence.

“We have started preparations for the qualification campaign of CHAN 2022 in Algeria. This gives us the opportunity to widen the pool of players.”

Players Summoned

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (ExpressFC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders: James Begisa (UPDF FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC), Farouk Katongole (URA FC)

Midfielders: George Kasonko (BUL FC), John Byamukama (Express FC), Joseph Akandwanaho (Express FC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Steven Munguchi (Gaddafi FC), Frank Ssenyondo (Wakiso Giants FC), Frank Mulimi (Gaddafi FC)

Forwards: Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Alfred Leku (Arua Hill), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA FC), Patrick Kaddu (Unattached)