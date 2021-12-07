The United States of America has imposed financial sanctions against Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI).

In a statement from the army spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso, she says they have been notified about the development.

“We have been officially notified about the unilateral financial sanctions against Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the Chief of Military Intelligence – UPDF by the United States of America government,” reads part of the statement from Brig Byekwaso.

“As a country and UPDF in particular, a reputable government institution, we are disappointed that such a decision could be made by a country we consider friendly, a partner and great Ally, without due process and in total disregardof the principle of fair hearing coupled with failure to make the necessary consultation.”

“Going forward, we will be seeking clarification from the United States to be able to determine way forward.” She added.