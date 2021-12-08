27 officers to be deployed for AU Mission in Somalia

A total of 27 police officers are set to go for African Union Mission in Somalia.

They have started a mandatory pre deployment training in Peace Keeping Missions.

The three days training was earlier today opened by the CP Peace Keeping Operations in the Uganda Police Force, CP Martin Amoru, at CID headquarters in Kibuli.

In his remarks, he urged officers to keep discipline, integrity and work hard towards restoring peace in Somalia.

The officers are being undertaken through African Union Peace Support Operations mandate implementation, protection of civilians and the vulnerable, capacity building and development in AU among many other modules.