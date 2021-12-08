Fresher wins Makerere University’s 87th Guild Speaker seat

In the session of Makerere University’s 87th GRC house held on Tuesday 7th November at FST conference hall, the newly elected guild representatives that constitute the 87th guild did cast their votes for whom they desired to be the next speaker of the guild house.

Gatuya Muchyo, a year one student pursuing a Bachelor in Biomedical Laboratory Technology was later baptized ‘revolutionary kadogo’ during his campaigns and emerged victorious having won his elder Waiswa Nssawa Grace, the former President at Law School.

Gatuya rolled up the race with 47 votes while Nssawa gained 37 and Kato Laban the former minister for security at the Hill earned 6 votes and his colleague Muwezi Lawel grabbed 3 votes.

Before the final count, Gatuya’s supporters who were awaiting beside the hall were already in jubilation as the pre-results indicated he had beaten his rivals hands down – marking am end of the hotly contested race.

“We already expected a landslide win since we had laid our strategies for victory in this race and God finally answered our prayers,” Boris, the chief supporter said.

Prior to the election, Gatuya Muchyo deigned himself as his knees, clad in an elegant suit, kissed the ground as he thanked his supporters and urged each of them to vote and vote rightly.

The newly elected speaker now awaits to take oath and conduct his very first session in which the elections of the chief editor of the makererean are anticipated to top the agenda.

In his owns words, Gatuya said that he promises unity in the house and all Honourable collegues will have a ground to serve their constituents.

“I promise true cooperation, college based sessions, accountability of guild funds and all achievements from the 87th Guild House,” Gatuya promised.