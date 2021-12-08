International University of East Africa (IUEA) has won Visionaries of Uganda Award 2021 for championing science and technology education under the slogan Technology University of Choice.

IUEA Vice Chancellor Dr Emeka Akaezuwa urged government to support the University to roll out various pilot science and innovations projects championed by their students.

“We appreciate Visionaries of Uganda award and recognition. It shows the world out there acknowledges our programmes however we urge government to support us to roll out some of pilot projects our youth have innovated into tangible businesses,” Emeka said.

Recently IUEA Resident Director Hassan Alwi appealed to the President for support to aid the University actualize innovations and mass production of electric motorcycles in Uganda.

The pilot project has been ongoing in its fifth year; with three prototypes already done. The university is also working with the energy ministry and the assistant commissioner for technical planning.

“The project will lead the country to shift the motorcycle fleet to electric, so that by 2022, at least 30% of new sales will be electric motorcycles with a long term target of a complete switch over to electric motorcycles.” Hassan Alwi, said:

Emeka in a similar comment said government support to the project will facilitate a shift to electric motorcycles for Uganda through awareness raising, policy reforms, fiscal incentives, communication activities and creating an enabling environment for local manufacturing of electric motorcycles.

“Motorcycles are considered the low hanging fruit of electric mobility and thus a first priority to moving to electric mobility, because they provide net carbon benefits, regardless of the “upstream” electricity carbon mix.”Emeka added:

He added,“The initiative will make the bodaboda business more lucrative, on top of making it cheaper for students and the common people to use the new stronger bikes. Most importantly, we will be saving the environment from pollution.”

He also appealed to well-wishers and government to join them so as to ensure that the project succeeds

Dr Emeka said the transport fares for people using motorcycles will be reduced by over 55%.

The motorcycles will be distributed to different stakeholders to test them, so as to provide the much needed information on their performance and also to create awareness.

The recipients include public and non-public entities, such as local governments, hospitals, community service organisations and commercial motorcycle operating companies, among others.