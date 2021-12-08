The Police in Mityana is actively investigating a double murder of two of its officers and aggravated robbery of their guns, on December 7, 2021, at around 4pm, at Sebobo village in Sekanyonyi Town Council.

The two deceased officers include; CPL Alfred Okech and PC Moses Kigongo.

According to PRO of Wamala Region, ASP Racheal Kawala, the officers were responding to an alleged complaint by two victims who claimed they had been robbed of proceeds from their tomato business. One of them identified himself as Sulaiman Kananya of Nansana. They further allege that the public had arrested one whom they were threatening to lynch to death.

The two officers and the disguised victims proceeded up to Sebobo village. They disembarked from their motorcycles and were led towards Happy nursery school, where the victims together with others, ganged and attacked the officers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two dedicated officers.

The assailants shot and killed Cpl Alfred Okech twice to the head. They also hacked PC Moses Kigongo, to the head and neck, killing him instantly. They robbed the two police guns and disappeared from the scene.

The DPC Mityana responded with his team and the canine dog led them to a bar where 15 people were rounded up for further questioning. The search for the two guns has been intensified.

“We pledge to do everything within our means, to ensure the right suspects are identified and brought to book. The motive of the suspects has not been determined. We call upon anyone with information about the senseless attacks of officers on lawful duty, to avail it to Mityana police on 0714667834 or 0706034158,” ASP Racheal Kawala said.