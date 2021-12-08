Two prisoners have perished in a fatal accident in Kabula, Lyantonde district. Their death was confirmed by the Spokesperson of Uganda Prisons Services (UPS) Frank Mayanja Baine.

The deceased have been identified as Isheme Willy aka Regan and Kagwa John who were respectively battling cattle theft and theft charges.

According to Mr. Baine, the two were part of the 10 prisoners and two prison staff who were heading for labour. The deceased’s bodies have been taken to Lyantonde hospital Mortuary.

He said seven prisoners were injured and the two who sustained serious injuries have been admitted to Masaka Regional referral hospital. The five inmates and prison staff identified as Asiimwe Emmanuel have been admitted to Kabula Health center IV.

“The preliminary investigations indicate that the officer in charge Kabula Prison didn’t adhere to administrative instructions of transporting inmates issued by the Commissioner General Fred Byabasaijja in January 2017. The prison inspection team has been dispatched and their findings will inform the next course of action,” Baine said in a statement.