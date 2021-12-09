The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has named the final squad of 15 players that will represent Uganda at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

West Indies will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup from January 3rd to February 4th, 2022.

The Baby Cricket Cranes are in Group B alongside India, South Africa and Ireland. The team will leave for the Caribbean on January 1st.

They will play two friendly matches against Sri Lanka and Scotland. Uganda will open their World Cup campaign with a game against Ireland on January 15th, before they face South Africa two days later and wind-up the group stage with a game against India on January 18th.

The team is under the guidance of Coach Ivan Thawithemwira and his assistant Robinson Turinawe. Pascal Murungi is the captain with Ismail Munir deputizing him.

Uganda will be making a third appearance in the men’s ICC U-19 World Cup after competing at the 2004 and 2006 tournaments.

Uganda U19 ICC World Cup squad: Pascal Murungi (Captain), Munir Ismail (Vice-Captain), Akram Nsubuga, Christopher Kidega, Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Ronald Omara, Cyrus Kakuru, Asaba Brian, Isaac Sanyu Ategeka, Ronald Opio, Ronald Lutaaya, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.