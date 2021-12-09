Rebels attack UN convoy in Eastern DRC

At least three UNHCR staff members were injured when unidentified attackers opened fire on a UN convoy that was traveling in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

That attack was confirmed by UN Secretary General António Guterres who called on authorities to spare no effort in investigating and promptly holding accountable the perpetrators of this unacceptable attack.

The attack comes 10 days since Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) joined DRC forces to flash out Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel outfit terrorizing Uganda and Eastern DRC.

The convoy was being escorted by the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). Bullets struck a vehicle of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and three staff members were wounded. The attack took place in Mambassa locality, Lubero territory, North Kivu province.

The three UNHCR personnel received emergency medical assistance at the scene. They were then brought to safety by the escort. They have since been transported to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“The injured personnel were traveling in a clearly marked UNHCR vehicle. The team was returning to the city of Beni from the town of Kirumba, in south Lubero territory, after distributing aid to people already displaced from their homes by violence and to vulnerable families from the host community,” UNHCR said in a statement.

UNHCR called in the strongest terms for the respect for international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians and humanitarian workers from violence and to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice immediately.