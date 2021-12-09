Two bodies of intern doctors attached to Kitovu Hospital have been retrieved at Orchid beach, near Sand Beach Nabugabo in Masaka. Dr. Ahmed Abdullah and Dr. Emma Kidambire drowned yesterday evening while swimming at the Nabugabo Sand Beach.

Dr. Kidambire was the head of interns at Kitovu hospital in Masaka and a student of Mbarara University pursuing his bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery. Dr. Ahmed Abdullah, a Somalia citizen, was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and surgery at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).

Dr. Abdullah had gone with a number of friends, mostly fellow doctors, to Nabugabo Sand Beach in Masaka. He had been going rafting and decided to go with them.

The others chickened out but Ahmed and Dr. Kidambire went into the lake on a raft. Not far in, Kidambire fell into the water. He couldn’t swim, so Abdullah jumped in to save him, shouting, keep calm. On seeing the two gentlemen struggling, their colleagues ran to call for help. When they returned moments later, the two life jackets were floating and the young doctors were missing and they mounted a search.

Their bodies have been taken to Masaka regional referral hospital.