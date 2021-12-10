Human rights activist Barbra Kyagulanyi Itungo, the wife of the former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has graduated with a Master’s Degree from the University of London.

The founder of Caring Hearts Uganda, a charity organization in Uganda, joined the university two years ago under a distance learning program.

“On this International Human Rights day 2021, I leave London with a much deserved Master’s Degree in Human Rights from the University of London,” She said.

She applauded Bobi Wine and the Secretary General of the National Unity Platform (NUP) David Lewis Rubongoya for the full, unreserved support as she ventured into a very challenging academic journey

“To the People Power foot soldiers who allowed me to dig deep into your personal lives for my Thesis, I will forever be grateful. To my dear friend Kiyaga Cissy who opened her little room at Makerere University campus for most of my last minute ‘winter classes’,” she said.

“My Professors Dr. Damien and Dr. Corinne, thank you for being available any time I needed you. Finally to my parents and Children, you are the wind beneath my wings. Our God is an awesome God. He is indeed able, he has done wonderful things in my life,” she said.

The University of London is a federation of 17 member institutions and 9 research institutes. Since 1858, the University of London has been delivering distance and flexible learning worldwide, making it an internationally recognised leader in its field.