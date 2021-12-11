We are not dumping soil in Lake Victoria – Ruparelia Group

Ruparelia Group of Companies have come out and said they own the Kitubulu beach project but it is not true they had dumped soil into Lake Victoria.

For over week, a video captured by a woman showed soil allegedly dumped near the lake by trucks.

The Managing Director of Ruparelia Group of companies, Rajiv Ruparelia confirmed that they were working within the acceptable confines of the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) and the width of their land.

The place under development is Kitubulu formerly Ssese Gateway beach, located in Katabi Town Council in Entebbe.

“The video alleging we are filling part of the lake with soil is not true. It is being played by selfish politicians,” Rajiv said during a press conference held at Kitubulu.

“When you take a look at our title, we have not entered even an inch into the lake. In fact the lake ate into our acreage that we had at the time of purchasing this land but we won’t extend it,” Rajiv said adding they are one of the prominent groups acclaimed for environmental protection.

Ruperelia group announced ground leveling currently being done was paving ground for a Shs 3.6 trillion leisure and accommodation park that will be known as the Speke Resort Convention Centre Entebe.

It will be a 350 room resort and convention centre, with 4 restaurants, marina for 50 boats, 10 presidential suites, Convention Centre with carrying capacity of 3500 persons, additional conference facilities of upto 1500 persons, small conference and meeting facilities, 3 wedding grounds and parking space for 1500 cars.

Residents of Kitubulu who donned white t-shirts said they welcomed the ongoing developments.

“Our economy wants more investments. There should not be any sabotage,” they said.

NEMA issued a 99 year long certificate dated July 17 to Speke Resort Convention Centre Entebe clearing use of 15 acres of land at Kitubulu, Katabi Town Council Entebbe.

Ruparelia Group is involved in education, real estate development and management, hotels, resorts, floriculture and broadcasting among others.