The 2021/22 Champions League round of 16 draw has taken place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 13 December.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go head to head after Paris Saint-Germain drew Manchester United in perhaps the pick of the round of 16 ties.

PSG and Man United have met four times in the Champions League since the 2018/19 season. Both clubs currently have two victories a piece

The last-16 ties will be split across different weeks, with the first legs taking place on February 15th – 16th and February 22nd – 23rd.

The second legs are then on March 8th – 9th and March 15th – 16th.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on Friday 18 March.

The so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Saint Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena will stage the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, with the game scheduled for 28 May 2022.

It will be Russia’s second final: Manchester United overcame Chelsea on penalties in the 2008 decider in Moscow.

Full draw:

Manchester United vs PSG

Chelsea vs Lille

Sporting Club vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Liverpool vs Salzburg

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Villareal vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Real Madrid