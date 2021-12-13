Champions League: PSG draw Real Madrid in round of 16, Atletico play Man United

The 2021/22 Champions League round of 16 draw has taken place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 13 December.

Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid in perhaps the pick of the round of 16 ties after the redone draw was made.

The last-16 ties will be split across different weeks, with the first legs taking place on February 15th – 16th and February 22nd – 23rd.

The second legs are then on March 8th – 9th and March 15th – 16th.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on Friday 18 March.

The so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Saint Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena will stage the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, with the game scheduled for 28 May 2022.

It will be Russia’s second final: Manchester United overcame Chelsea on penalties in the 2008 decider in Moscow.

Full draw:

15 February & 9 March

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid

16 February & 8 March

Salzburg vs Bayern

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

22 February & 16 March

Chelsea vs LOSC Lille

Villarreal vs Juventus

23 February & 15 March

Benfica vs Ajax

Atlético vs Manchester United