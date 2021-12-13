RDC blocks Bobi Wine from campaigning for Nakweede in Kayunga district LCV by-election

The Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ssempala Kigozi has said that the former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine will not be allowed to campaign for Harriet Nakweede, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Flag bearer in the district by-election.

Bobi Wine is expected to join Nakweede on her last campaign rally scheduled to take place tomorrow. The district security committee has resolved to stop her final campaign rally once she invites Kyagulanyi.

Kigozi said they expected Kyagulanyi over the weekend and they cannot allow him in the area this week given the presence of President Yoweri Museveni.

Mr. Museveni is expected in the area to campaign for National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Andrew Muwonge and meet district party leaders and security committee ahead of the by-election slated for December 16.

“RDC’s directives are contradicting those agreed upon with the Electoral Commission. The decision to allow Museveni to canvas support for her NRM rival and block Kyagulanyi from doing the same for her is unfair,” Nakweede said.

Nakweede is expected to hold her final campaign rally in Kayunga town council while the NRM candidate is supposed to campaign in Kayonza sub-county.

Ssempala insists that they notified Nakweede early enough that Kyagulanyi would not be allowed on the final campaigning day and advised her to invite him on any other day but she ignored their advice.

“We actually agreed that Kyagulanyi should come on days that don’t exceed Sunday. We don’t want him even if it is Monday and Tuesday, the president will be moving, meeting various categories of people,” Ssempala noted.

Kayunga district interim LC V Chairperson, Joel Kayiira has blamed the Electoral Commission for remaining silent as the security committee creates new guidelines contradicting the stipulated campaign program.

Jenipher Komutungi, the Kayunga district Electoral Commission returning officer, said that they issued guidelines to all responsible parties and hasn’t received any complaint from any of them.

Kayunga LCV seat fell vacant after the death of Ffefeeka Serubogo Muhammad. The former member of National Unity Platform (NUP) was found hanging on a tree.